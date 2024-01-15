en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria

In a pivotal move towards establishing harmony in South East Nigeria, the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), headed by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has revealed a strategic six-month action plan. Unveiled on December 29, 2023, this initiative targets eight thematic areas: education, agriculture, commerce/industry, infrastructural development, culture and tourism, sports/entertainment, governance/leadership, and reconciliation/rehabilitation/reintegration.

The Non-Kinetic Approach

At the core of PISE-P’s strategy is a non-kinetic approach to address security challenges in the region. This program is designed to tackle socio-economic issues, bolster security, engage stakeholders, manage resources, and ultimately achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Kalu’s vision is to create an environment in which education, healthcare, and infrastructure are enhanced, and job opportunities, particularly for women, are increased.

Reconciliation and Rehabilitation

In a bid to foster reconciliation and rehabilitation, Kalu has called for armed individuals in hiding to surrender their weapons and reintegrate into society. This offer comes with the promise of employment and social inclusion, thus providing a pathway for these individuals to return to a life of normalcy.

Legislative Strategy and Conflict Resolution

Furthering the initiative’s reach, a town hall meeting with lawmakers from five eastern states has been scheduled for April 2024. This meeting aims to discuss legislative strategy and conflict resolution, contributing to the broader goal of peace in South East Nigeria.

With the unveiling of this strategic action plan, PISE-P offers a beacon of hope for the region. By focusing on non-kinetic means and addressing socio-economic challenges, this initiative sets a promising path towards peace and prosperity in South East Nigeria.

0
Nigeria Politics Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
29 seconds ago
Expert Proposes Systemically Important Stocks Classification to Stabilize Nigerian Market
In a move to stabilize the Nigerian stock market, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, a capital market expert at Nasarawa State University, has proposed the categorization of banking stocks as Systemically Important Stocks (SIS). This recommendation aims to control speculative trading and reduce volatility in banking stock prices, contributing to the overall stability of the market. Regulating
Expert Proposes Systemically Important Stocks Classification to Stabilize Nigerian Market
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
28 mins ago
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
BRT Service Shutdown in Lagos: Commuters Stranded as Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
29 mins ago
BRT Service Shutdown in Lagos: Commuters Stranded as Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
Lagos State IRS Urges Employers to Submit Annual Tax Returns by January 31
26 mins ago
Lagos State IRS Urges Employers to Submit Annual Tax Returns by January 31
Nigeria's Government Concerned Over Destruction of Power Assets, Considers Legislation
27 mins ago
Nigeria's Government Concerned Over Destruction of Power Assets, Considers Legislation
NOVA Merchant Bank Raises Salaries Amid Economic Challenges; Launches Graduate Trainee Program
28 mins ago
NOVA Merchant Bank Raises Salaries Amid Economic Challenges; Launches Graduate Trainee Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
11 seconds
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
12 seconds
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
21 seconds
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
24 seconds
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
26 seconds
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
31 seconds
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
37 seconds
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
39 seconds
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
49 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
15 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app