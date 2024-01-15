PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria

In a pivotal move towards establishing harmony in South East Nigeria, the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P), headed by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has revealed a strategic six-month action plan. Unveiled on December 29, 2023, this initiative targets eight thematic areas: education, agriculture, commerce/industry, infrastructural development, culture and tourism, sports/entertainment, governance/leadership, and reconciliation/rehabilitation/reintegration.

The Non-Kinetic Approach

At the core of PISE-P’s strategy is a non-kinetic approach to address security challenges in the region. This program is designed to tackle socio-economic issues, bolster security, engage stakeholders, manage resources, and ultimately achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Kalu’s vision is to create an environment in which education, healthcare, and infrastructure are enhanced, and job opportunities, particularly for women, are increased.

Reconciliation and Rehabilitation

In a bid to foster reconciliation and rehabilitation, Kalu has called for armed individuals in hiding to surrender their weapons and reintegrate into society. This offer comes with the promise of employment and social inclusion, thus providing a pathway for these individuals to return to a life of normalcy.

Legislative Strategy and Conflict Resolution

Furthering the initiative’s reach, a town hall meeting with lawmakers from five eastern states has been scheduled for April 2024. This meeting aims to discuss legislative strategy and conflict resolution, contributing to the broader goal of peace in South East Nigeria.

With the unveiling of this strategic action plan, PISE-P offers a beacon of hope for the region. By focusing on non-kinetic means and addressing socio-economic challenges, this initiative sets a promising path towards peace and prosperity in South East Nigeria.