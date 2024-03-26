PiS Adjusts Tactics for Poland Local Elections: Strategy Shift Amid Declining Third Way Support

In a strategic pivot for the upcoming local elections, Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party is recalibrating its approach, aiming to lower the emotional climate to curb anti-PiS voter mobilization. This move comes amid falling support for the Third Way alliance and offers a more optimistic outlook for PiS than in previous months, according to political commentator Kamila Baranowska.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift and Candidate Selection

As the local election campaigns intensify before April 7 voting, PiS is noticeably dialing down campaign fervor in an effort to reduce the mobilization of its detractors. This change in strategy, coupled with declining poll numbers for the Third Way alliance, has buoyed PiS' spirits, marking a significant mood improvement from a month ago. PiS politicians are now more vocal about maintaining control in several regional assemblies. The party has strategically chosen to field uncontroversial, young candidates expected to build their popularity locally. In some cities, PiS has even decided to support local activists over its own party candidates, a move noted by media as a step away from overt party affiliations.

Managing Expectations and Electoral Outlook

Advertisment

PiS officials have confirmed that these tactics are deliberate, aimed at cooling the heated political discourse to dampen anti-PiS voter turnout. "We're learning from our mistakes and want to avoid a repeat of the anti-PiS wave we saw in the parliamentary elections," shared an unnamed PiS member of parliament. The party's campaign has been notably subdued, with minimal investment in both individual and regional assembly campaigns, focusing instead on minimizing losses. This cautious approach extends to managing expectations, with PiS officials and MPs adopting a more cautious tone, setting the stage for a battle in which "anything can happen" and no assembly majority is guaranteed.

Implications for PiS and Future Elections

The outlook for PiS in the 2024 local elections, though still challenging, has improved from a few months ago, thanks in part to the waning fortunes of the Third Way alliance. Speculation about possible coalitions and the dynamics of lower voter turnout add layers of complexity to the electoral landscape. Marcin Palade, an electoral geography and research expert, notes that PiS is still in contention for majorities in five regional assemblies, dependent on narrow margins and potential coalition capabilities. The internal dynamics within the current governing coalition also suggest that post-election coalition negotiations could introduce additional unpredictability, offering PiS potential pathways to retain control in several regional assemblies.