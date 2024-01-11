en English
Philippines

Pirma Sparks Debate with Controversial Ad Pushing For Constitutional Amendments in the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
In the Philippines, a group named ‘Pirma’ is rekindling public discourse with renewed vigor for constitutional amendments. The organization is under the spotlight for its controversial advertisement that advocates for a people’s initiative to revise the 1987 Philippine Constitution. Pirma’s stance is that the current constitution has left many Filipinos marginalized, despite being established post the martial law era to prevent the re-emergence of autocratic regimes. This move has become a hot topic of discussion on the news program ‘The World Tonight’ on ANC, as of January 10, 2024.

Controversial Advertisement and Charter Change

The advertisement by ‘Pirma’ discredits the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, blaming the Constitution for failing to deliver on promises. Pirma aims to rectify this through a people’s initiative which is one of the three ways to amend the Constitution. The organization is involved in crafting proposed topics for discussion regarding the amendments.

Push for People’s Initiative

Mayors in Albay province have started collecting signatures in support of charter change due to a lack of progress in Congress. AKO BICOL party list Representative Jil Bongalon is part of the charter change campaign. The campaign has been marred by allegations of unethical solicitation of signatures for a petition in exchange for money.

Support and Opposition

While some lawmakers expressed anger over the alleged use of government aid for the campaign, others are pushing for people’s initiative to amend the Constitution. The latter group urges senators to heed the call for Charter Change to address unemployment problems and attract foreign investors. The article also discusses the controversial increase in the budget for electoral exercises for 2024 by nearly P12 billion, raising questions about the process and intentions behind the budget increase.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

