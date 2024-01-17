Piqua City's Proposed Fire Service Fee Hike Sparks Concerns

In a recent Piqua City Commission meeting, the simmering debate revolved around a proposed 115% increase in fire service fees for Washington Township, a region currently contracted with the city of Piqua for these vital services. In fiscal 2023, Washington Township paid a sum of $109,000 for fire services. However, for the incoming year, Piqua is demanding a staggering $241,000, causing a wave of concern among the township residents.

Residents Express Concern Over Steep Fee Increase

Among the residents voicing their fears was Tim Eschemann. He proposed a spreading the daunting increase over a span of three years, an approach aimed at easing the financial burden. Eschemann underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the failure to pass the levy for the escalated cost could potentially create a life-or-death predicament.

Another resident, Jon Wheelock, expressed his discontent over the perceived lack of representation from Piqua at a Washington Township meeting convened to discuss the contentious issue.

On the other side of the fence, Piqua residents such as Adam Seas argued against what they felt was an unjust expectation for them to subsidize fire services for Washington Township.

Piqua City Manager Weighs In

Amid the escalating tension, Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer stepped in to provide some perspective. He divulged that Piqua residents shell out an average of $313 per person annually for fire and EMS services. In stark contrast, Washington Township residents currently pay a mere $78.34.

Oberdorfer expressed a clear intent to engage in fair negotiations and maintain a high standard of services for all parties involved. He revealed plans to meet with a Washington Township Trustee to discuss the contract, hinting at a potential extension of the negotiation deadline beyond the initial March 31 date, should the talks yield tangible progress.