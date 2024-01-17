Pima County Deputy's Organization Passes No-Confidence Vote Against Sheriff Nanos

In a seismic development, the Pima County Deputy's Organization (PCDO), a union comprising deputies, has passed a no-confidence vote against Sheriff Chris Nanos with an overwhelming 98.8% support. Out of over 200 eligible members, only 86 deputies opted to participate in the poll, with a single deputy opposing the vote.

Advertisment

Allegations of Retaliation and Fear

Sgt. Aaron Cross, the union's president, highlighted that many deputies abstained from casting their votes due to fears of reprisals. Established only a year ago, in 2023, the PCDO has been vocal in its criticism of Sheriff Nanos, blaming him for what they term as years of ineffective leadership and mismanagement. These alleged shortcomings have reportedly led to low morale among the deputies and a hostile work environment.

Specific Accusations Against Nanos

Advertisment

The union has also accused Nanos of dragging his feet on an internal investigation into a sexual assault allegation linked to a 2022 Christmas party. Furthermore, they claim his methods have caused problematic procedures at the Pima County jail.

Sheriff Nanos' Counterclaims

However, Sheriff Nanos has flatly dismissed the union's allegations, questioning the legitimacy of its representation. He argues that his focus has always been on establishing a good work environment, promoting better pay, and ensuring community safety. In his defense, he has pointed to the support he enjoys from other employee groups and the introduction of regular pay raises and improved staffing as evidence of his leadership. Nanos also insinuated that the formation of the PCDO was a result of their unsuccessful attempts to persuade other unions to oppose him.

This rift between the Sheriff's office and the deputies' union underscores a deeper issue within the Pima County law enforcement community, one that will need to be addressed for the betterment of both the deputies and the community they serve.