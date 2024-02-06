Pierre Poilievre Proposes New Measures to Combat Rising Car Theft in Montreal

In Montreal, a city grappling with a sharp rise in car theft, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has taken a stand, introducing new measures to battle the escalating issue. Amidst his campaigning for the next government, Poilievre has unveiled plans to invest in cutting-edge scanners to assist border agents in identifying stolen vehicles packed within shipping containers. This move comes on the heels of mounting reports from local police and insurance companies, indicating a surge in auto thefts.

Poilievre's Stance on Auto Theft

"Auto thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix,'" Poilievre firmly stated. The Conservative leader's proposal is multi-pronged, seeking to end house arrest as an option for individuals convicted of auto theft by indictment. Furthermore, he plans to enhance the mandatory minimum sentence for a third offence and make the involvement of organized crime a specific aggravating factor in sentencing for auto theft.

Political Implications

Despite existing political disparities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other ministers from the Liberal party have conceded to Poilievre's effective campaigning. This acknowledgment is particularly tied to his position on the consumer carbon price, given the backdrop of escalating living costs.

A National Crisis

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has declared auto theft as a national crisis, noting a substantial increase in thefts in Ontario and Quebec. Poilievre attributes the rise in auto theft to Liberal policies and intends to repeal the 'catch-and-release rules' in Bill C-5. His focus on auto theft is strategically timed, as it comes just before a planned meeting between government ministers, police, and automobile manufacturers to address the problem.