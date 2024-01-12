Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

In a significant move towards addressing a longstanding issue, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited Winnipeg advocating for intensified efforts in locating the remains of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. In his speech, he specifically named Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two victims believed to be interred in a Winnipeg-area landfill following their tragic murders in 2022.

Conservative Leader Advocates for Equality

Poilievre refrained from offering explicit details on how his party would aid the landfill search. However, he underscored the need for criminal justice reforms aimed at ensuring Indigenous people receive equal protections under the law, akin to their non-Indigenous counterparts.

Liberal Government Responds

In response to the situation, the federal Liberal government has initiated a feasibility report on executing the landfill search. This move indicates a proactive approach on their part towards addressing the issue. The government is also seeking further research into safe search methodologies to prevent any potential harm to those involved in the recovery process.

A Critical Call for Action

This call for action by Poilievre signifies a critical step towards addressing the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. It serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for justice, equality, and respect for the Indigenous community. The unfolding events and the government’s response represent a crucial moment in Canada’s journey towards reconciliation with its Indigenous population.