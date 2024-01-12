en English
Canada

Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
In a significant move towards addressing a longstanding issue, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited Winnipeg advocating for intensified efforts in locating the remains of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. In his speech, he specifically named Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two victims believed to be interred in a Winnipeg-area landfill following their tragic murders in 2022.

Conservative Leader Advocates for Equality

Poilievre refrained from offering explicit details on how his party would aid the landfill search. However, he underscored the need for criminal justice reforms aimed at ensuring Indigenous people receive equal protections under the law, akin to their non-Indigenous counterparts.

Liberal Government Responds

In response to the situation, the federal Liberal government has initiated a feasibility report on executing the landfill search. This move indicates a proactive approach on their part towards addressing the issue. The government is also seeking further research into safe search methodologies to prevent any potential harm to those involved in the recovery process.

A Critical Call for Action

This call for action by Poilievre signifies a critical step towards addressing the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. It serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for justice, equality, and respect for the Indigenous community. The unfolding events and the government’s response represent a crucial moment in Canada’s journey towards reconciliation with its Indigenous population.

Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

