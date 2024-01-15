PIDE’s Latest ‘Discourse Magazine’: A National Dialogue on Pakistan’s Restructuring

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has unveiled a new edition of its ‘Discourse Magazine,’ aimed at catalyzing a national conversation on the revamp of pivotal sectors, zones, and organizations within Pakistan. Bearing the title ‘Discourse: Reconfiguring Pakistan: State, Society, and Economy,’ the publication delves into approximately fifteen distinct aspects. These range from Development Reconceptualization to Constitutional Reform, Political Contestation, the Role of Parliament and Civil Service, Economic Policy, Foreign Aid, Energy, Trade and Industry, Land and Agriculture, Labour Relations, Education, Public Welfare, Urban Planning and Local Governance, Climate Change, and Cultural and Social Issues.

Contributions from Diverse Sectors

The content of the magazine is enriched by the insights and perspectives of a slew of influential figures spanning multiple sectors. These include academia, politics, law, media, government bureaucracy, diplomacy, business, and development organizations. These contributors lend their expertise and views with the intention of forging a blueprint for formulating a constructive policy agenda for Pakistan’s future.

‘Discourse: Reconfiguring Pakistan’

The ‘Discourse: Reconfiguring Pakistan: State, Society, and Economy’ edition of the Discourse Magazine is a comprehensive exploration of various aspects that shape Pakistan. It is a forum for open dialogue, encouraging critical thinking and fostering conversations that can lead to substantial policy shifts. The magazine is a platform for thought leaders from diverse fields to share their insights and contribute to the narrative shaping Pakistan’s future.

Available Online for All

The complete discourse is accessible online, opening up the possibility for a wider audience to engage with the magazine’s content. This accessibility can facilitate a broader dialogue, encouraging more individuals to contribute to the discussion and potentially influence the future policy direction of Pakistan.