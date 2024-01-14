en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance

In a move towards bolstering the infrastructure and governance of Pickering City, the Council convened on January 3, passing a series of pivotal decisions. The meeting, marked by a sense of urgency and purpose, saw the City Clerk, Milt Sovereign, securing approval for the purchase of up to four additional sewer pumps. Each pump, costing around $2,200, is aimed at rectifying the predominantly electrical failures hampering the current pumps.

Funding for Infrastructure

The funding for this infrastructural revamp is set to be sourced from the city’s American Recovery Act Fund, currently holding a balance of $31,861.39. The council further intends to channel the remaining funds towards enhancements of the city’s sewer systems and streets. This includes the removal of solids from septic tanks, a task set to align with frozen ground conditions. The council also endorsed the laying of gravel in specified areas as part of these improvements.

A Surprising Political Move

In a twist of local politics, Brennon Allen declared his intention to contest the city council elections as a write-in candidate. This unconventional move came after Allen failed to meet the filing deadline for the official election scheduled for April 2.

Legal Affairs on the Agenda

The meeting also underscored the impending visit of City Attorney Taryn Henry. The aldermen are gearing up to discuss a range of legal concerns, comprising the potential repeal of a 1997 city ordinance, ordinance infractions, and the management of fines and city legal fees.

Administrative Decisions and 2024 City Budget

The council gave the green light to the 2024 City Budget, which is based on the figures from 2023. This move was accompanied by discussions on other administrative issues such as the storage of the city’s past records, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ sewer customer charge, and annual fees for a bank safety deposit box and USPS postal box.

0
Local News Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
20 mins ago
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
In the midst of winter’s icy grip, high school girls’ basketball teams are heating up gymnasiums across Wisconsin. The recent games have been a spectacle of endurance, skill, and thrilling outcomes. In a display of strength and strategy, Durand-Arkansaw defeated Luther 56-31. Edgewood manifested an impressive performance, triumphing over Monona Grove 58-48, while Milwaukee Juneau
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Big Whiskey's Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield's Food Scene
1 hour ago
Big Whiskey's Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield's Food Scene
Tragic Shooting in Richmond: An Unseen Face of Domestic Violence
3 hours ago
Tragic Shooting in Richmond: An Unseen Face of Domestic Violence
Vassalboro Considers Tightening Marijuana Regulations Amid Loophole Concerns
21 mins ago
Vassalboro Considers Tightening Marijuana Regulations Amid Loophole Concerns
Community Highlights: Park Expansion, MLK Day Observances, and Youth Sports Successes
38 mins ago
Community Highlights: Park Expansion, MLK Day Observances, and Youth Sports Successes
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
44 mins ago
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Latest Headlines
World News
Sam Houston State University Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
7 seconds
Sam Houston State University Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Tennessee State Triumphs Over Lindenwood: A Statistical Breakdown
14 seconds
Tennessee State Triumphs Over Lindenwood: A Statistical Breakdown
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
29 seconds
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
29 seconds
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
52 seconds
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
58 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
59 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
1 min
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
1 min
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app