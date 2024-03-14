PIA Directs Crew to Skip Ramzan Fasts for Flight Safety, Post-Crash Probe Insights

In a groundbreaking directive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has mandated its pilots and cabin crew to abstain from fasting during the holy month of Ramzan while on flight duty. This decision, rooted in medical advice, aims to prevent dehydration, lethargy, and sleep-related issues that could impair operational safety. The move is a direct consequence of a detailed investigation into a tragic PIA Airbus flight crash near Karachi airport, which pointed to human errors, including compromised judgement by fasting pilots, as a primary cause.

Medical Recommendations and Safety Measures

Recent recommendations by PIA's corporate safety management and aircrew medical centre have stressed the importance of pilots and cabin crew not fasting during their duty hours in Ramzan. Such measures are based on concerns that fasting may lead to dehydration and diminished alertness, both of which pose significant risks to flight safety. Following these recommendations, PIA's top management has issued orders for immediate compliance, emphasizing the paramount importance of passenger and crew safety over traditional fasting practices during flights.

Investigation Findings and Aftermath

An extensive probe by the aircraft investigation board into the PIA Airbus crash near Karachi airport highlighted human errors as the crash's main cause, which resulted in 101 fatalities. The lack of clear guidelines regarding fasting for pilots on duty during Ramzan was also criticized in the report. In response, PIA has clarified that pilots or crew members observing a fast will not be permitted to board flights. This proactive approach aims to mitigate the risk of similar incidents in the future and underscores the airline's commitment to safety.

Privatization and Financial Challenges

In the backdrop of this safety directive, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has green-lit the privatization of the struggling national airline before June 15. Ranked as the third-largest loss-making entity in the country, PIA's move towards privatization comes as a strategic effort to alleviate financial burdens, with the airline requiring approximately Pakistani₹11.5 billion per month for debt servicing. This decision marks a pivotal moment in PIA's history, potentially transforming its operational and financial trajectory.

As PIA embarks on a journey of safety reforms and financial restructuring, the airline's directive to prohibit fasting during Ramzan for pilots and crew represents a significant shift towards prioritizing operational safety and efficiency. This development not only addresses the immediate concerns raised by the tragic crash investigation but also positions PIA for a more secure and sustainable future in the highly competitive aviation industry.