en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fact Checker

Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo

An image, dated October 19, 1993, has been making rounds on social media platforms, featuring Donald Trump alongside his two oldest children, Ivanka and Eric, and Jeffrey Epstein. The photograph, taken at the grand opening of the Harley Davidson cafe in Manhattan, has been authenticated by the photographer Dafydd Jones. Epstein, who would later become notorious for his sex trafficking crimes, was found dead in his cell in August 2019. The circumstances of his death, ruled as suicide by hanging, triggered an array of conspiracy theories.

Unearthing the Authenticity

The photograph in question had been subject to skepticism due to the proliferation of AI-generated images. The lack of acknowledgment from major news outlets and the absence of an identifiable photographer or owning company further fueled the doubts. However, the photographer, Dafydd Jones, has since verified the photograph, thereby confirming its authenticity.

Epstein’s Notorious Network

Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous network of high-profile connections included former U.S. presidents and royalty. This week expects the unveiling of previously unseen court papers from a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s past girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Among those connected with Epstein was Donald Trump, who praised Epstein in a 2002 New York magazine profile as a ‘terrific guy,’ sharing a common interest in ‘beautiful women.’ Trump has since distanced himself from Epstein, stating a falling out and dismissing himself as ‘not a fan of his.’

Upcoming Revelations

A judge has ordered the unsealing of court documents associated with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, revealing a long list of individuals linked to Epstein’s sex trafficking network. The former US president, Donald Trump, appears more than 50 times in the court documents, albeit without an implication of any illegality. The disclosures may shed light on the exact nature of the relationship between these high-profile figures and Epstein and Maxwell. Notable figures such as former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are also expected to be mentioned in the upcoming release.

0
Fact Checker Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills

By Bijay Laxmi

Online Disinformation Muddies Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Look at the Syrian Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Distorted Narratives: Syrian War Images Misrepresented as Gaza Atrocit ...
@Fact Checker · 4 days
Distorted Narratives: Syrian War Images Misrepresented as Gaza Atrocit ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
18 seconds
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
21 seconds
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
24 seconds
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
24 seconds
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
28 seconds
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
31 seconds
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
33 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
40 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
40 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app