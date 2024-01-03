Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo

An image, dated October 19, 1993, has been making rounds on social media platforms, featuring Donald Trump alongside his two oldest children, Ivanka and Eric, and Jeffrey Epstein. The photograph, taken at the grand opening of the Harley Davidson cafe in Manhattan, has been authenticated by the photographer Dafydd Jones. Epstein, who would later become notorious for his sex trafficking crimes, was found dead in his cell in August 2019. The circumstances of his death, ruled as suicide by hanging, triggered an array of conspiracy theories.

Unearthing the Authenticity

The photograph in question had been subject to skepticism due to the proliferation of AI-generated images. The lack of acknowledgment from major news outlets and the absence of an identifiable photographer or owning company further fueled the doubts. However, the photographer, Dafydd Jones, has since verified the photograph, thereby confirming its authenticity.

Epstein’s Notorious Network

Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous network of high-profile connections included former U.S. presidents and royalty. This week expects the unveiling of previously unseen court papers from a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s past girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Among those connected with Epstein was Donald Trump, who praised Epstein in a 2002 New York magazine profile as a ‘terrific guy,’ sharing a common interest in ‘beautiful women.’ Trump has since distanced himself from Epstein, stating a falling out and dismissing himself as ‘not a fan of his.’

Upcoming Revelations

A judge has ordered the unsealing of court documents associated with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, revealing a long list of individuals linked to Epstein’s sex trafficking network. The former US president, Donald Trump, appears more than 50 times in the court documents, albeit without an implication of any illegality. The disclosures may shed light on the exact nature of the relationship between these high-profile figures and Epstein and Maxwell. Notable figures such as former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are also expected to be mentioned in the upcoming release.