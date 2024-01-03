en English
China

Philippines Unswayed by China’s Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
Freedom House, a Washington-based conservative think tank, has shed light on the shifting perceptions of the Chinese government among the Filipinos. Despite China’s rigorous propaganda efforts, including attempts to portray itself as a more reliable ally than the United States particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filipino populace remains unswayed.

The Chinese Propaganda Machine

China’s narratives have been multi-faceted, focusing primarily on promoting a positive image, building strong relations, and countering criticism. The Chinese Communist Party highlights its vaccine donations to the Philippines, often contrasting this with US policies. Their rhetoric also emphasizes ‘win-win cooperation’ in regional disputes like the West Philippine Sea issue. The Chinese governance model is touted as superior, with examples such as its anti-poverty programs and the Belt and Road Initiative cited to back its claims.

Countering International Critics

China has made attempts to undermine international critics by counteracting reports on human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. However, Freedom House indicates that these strategies have had limited impact due to the inherent skepticism of the Filipino public. Surveys reveal a clear preference among Filipinos for the United States as a foreign partner.

Chinese Media Influence in the Philippines

Chinese state media had established ties with the Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, prior to 2019. This resulted in media cooperation agreements that continue to remain active. Chinese media content is supplied to Philippine state broadcasters and major pro-government dailies, but engagement on social media remains limited. The presence of fake accounts is significant, indicating the extent of China’s attempts to influence the narrative. Additionally, subsidized press trips to China for Philippine media were a part of the influence strategy, although these were halted due to the pandemic.

Despite these efforts, the Philippines remains largely immune to the disinformation campaign by pro-Beijing actors. The lack of creativity has been cited as a reason for the ineffectiveness of China’s propaganda on Filipino television and radio. As the Philippines and China continue their tug-of-war over territorial rights in the South China Sea, it remains to be seen how this propaganda battle will play out.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

