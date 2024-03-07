Philippines Transport Coalition Opposes Motorcycle Taxis Company Switching, Advocates for Fixed Rider Slots

In a recent House Committee hearing in Manila, Philippines, a pivotal discussion unfolded regarding the legalization of motorcycle taxis, a subject that has garnered significant attention due to its potential impact on the local transportation landscape and employment rates. The National Public Transport Coalition, alongside the National Confederation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations of the Philippines (NACTODAP), voiced a strong opposition against riders' ability to switch between companies, a practice termed "multihoming."

The Multihoming Dilemma

During the hearing, NACTODAP President Ariel Lim highlighted the challenges posed by multihoming, explaining how it complicates the accurate tracking and regulation of motorcycle taxi riders. This issue directly impacts the government's efforts to fill the 45,000 rider slots, a number deemed necessary to meet the transportation needs of Metro Manila's populace. The practice of multihoming, according to Lim, undermines the primary goal of introducing motorcycle taxis into the urban transport system, which was to provide employment opportunities and improve commuter services.

Government and Legislative Response

The legalization of motorcycle taxis has been under consideration for over four years, following an initial six-month study approved by Congress in 2019. The prolonged pilot study has only permitted three companies to operate: Move It, Angkas, and JoyRide. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s recent call for the legalization of motorcycle taxis underscores the urgency to address the burgeoning traffic crisis in the Philippines and improve the livelihoods of thousands of Filipinos seeking employment opportunities through this sector.

Implications for the Future

The ongoing debate on the regulation and operation of motorcycle taxis in the Philippines reflects broader concerns regarding employment, urban mobility, and the regulatory framework governing emerging transportation modes. As stakeholders continue to navigate these complex issues, the outcome of these discussions will likely have significant implications for commuters, potential riders, and the overall structure of the country's public transport system.

The call to prohibit multihoming among motorcycle taxi riders brings to light the intricate balance between innovation in public transportation and the need for regulation to ensure safety, reliability, and fairness for all involved. As the Philippines moves towards resolving these challenges, the decisions made today will pave the way for the future of urban mobility in the country.