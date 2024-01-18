Philippines Senate Engages in Intense Debate Over Charter Change Initiative

The Philippines Senate is caught in a whirlwind of debates over a people's initiative for Charter change (ChaCha), a move that Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri believes could undermine the Senate's role in the constitutional amendment process. Zubiri's stand comes in the wake of the Senate's decision to review the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, a move he deems necessary for the nation's evolution.

Advertisment

The Tug of War Begins

Senator Risa Hontiveros, however, has voiced strong reservations about the Charter change. She paints it as treacherous, impractical, divisive, and unwise, due to the potential hidden agendas and political strife it could ignite. Hontiveros suggests more practical alternatives, such as strengthening efforts to combat corruption and improve the business climate, thus attracting more investors. She also raises concerns about amending the Constitution to allow 100 percent foreign ownership in crucial industries, citing potential security risks and the weakening of national interests.

Voices of Dissent and Support

Advertisment

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III shares Hontiveros' skepticism, questioning the timing and true intentions behind the push for ChaCha. In contrast, Senator Jinggoy Estrada stands confident that Resolution of Both Houses number 6 (RBH6), calling for the examination of economic provisions, enjoys the support of most of his colleagues. Estrada, echoing the President's sentiments, urges the People's Initiative for Reform and Modernization Action (PIRMA) to halt their signature drive, labeling it divisive.

House Majority Leader's Perspective

On the other side of the aisle, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe expresses satisfaction with the Senate's move to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. He views it as a validation for the lower chamber and emphasizes the House Speaker's commitment to economic reforms through Charter change. However, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers urges caution, highlighting potential legal challenges that may arise from the proposed changes.

As the discussions continue and the People's Initiative gathers pace, the Senate's actions and the outcome of the debates on Charter change remain to be seen. The situation underscores the complexity of amending the Constitution, highlighting the importance of considering the necessity, specifics of changes, and the ultimate beneficiaries, as emphasized by Senator Lito Lapid.