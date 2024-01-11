en English
Economy

Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM’s Economic Policies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
In a promising turn of events, the Philippines is on track to become one of the fastest-growing economies in East Asia and the Pacific. According to the World Bank’s Global Economic Outlook, the country’s growth forecast stands at 5.6 percent for 2023 and 5.8 percent for 2024. The main driver behind this impressive growth is expected to be the services sector, bolstered by the recovery of the tourism industry and the steady performance of the information technology and business process outsourcing industry.

Unemployment Rate Drops, Thanks to PBBM’s Economic Policies

Contributing to this economic upsurge is the decrease in the unemployment rate, a result Representative Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao Del Norte 2nd District attributes to the sound economic policies of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s (PBBM) administration. These policies have strategically targeted areas such as investment promotion, business-friendly reforms, fiscal responsibility, and job creation. Additionally, poverty alleviation programs and debt repayment initiatives have played a significant role in the country’s thriving economy. These collective efforts underline the importance of the government’s strategies in improving the nation’s economic performance.

Philippines Outpacing Other Countries in East Asia and the Pacific

The Philippines’ growth forecast surpasses several other countries in East Asia and the Pacific, indicating a robust economic performance in the coming years. Despite challenges such as slowing growth in major economies, sluggish global trade, and tight financial conditions, the Philippines remains resilient. It is worth noting that the country’s projected growth is slightly short of the government’s target range of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent for the year.

Challenges Ahead

However, the road ahead is not without its obstacles. Risks such as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, climate-related disasters, and higher oil prices could potentially hinder the country’s economic progression. Furthermore, the potential impact of the El Niño weather event on the agriculture sector and food prices is also a concern. The government, however, is prepared and has measures in place to mitigate these risks.

Remaining steadfast in its projections, the World Bank expects the Philippines to continue its economic growth, maintaining its GDP projection at 5.8% for 2025. Inflation is anticipated to settle at 3.6% in 2024 and 3% in 2025, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projecting inflation to average 3.7% this year and 3.2% in 2025. This forecast positions the Philippines as the third-fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia, a testament to the country’s economic resilience and the effective economic policies of the PBBM administration.

Economy Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

