Philippines Regains Eligibility for MCC Aid Programs: A Step towards Sustained Development

The Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) has given the Philippines a nod of approval, reinstating the country's eligibility for its aid programs. This recognition reflects the significant strides the country has made, as well as the immense potential for continued development that lies ahead.

MCC's Vote of Confidence

Alice P. Albright, CEO of the MCC, expressed her optimism about the country's future during a recent roundtable interview. Her remarks followed the MCC Board's decision in December to select the Philippines to develop a threshold program. This initiative primarily targets policy and institutional reforms, aiming to bolster the country's economic growth and poverty reduction efforts.

Quick Access to Compact Grants

Ralph G. Recto, the Finance Secretary of the Philippines, underscored the necessity to expedite the process to access compact grant resources. The last threshold program that the Philippines concluded was in 2009, with a focus on anti-corruption efforts. The country's most recent compact program came to a close in 2016, having secured $434 million for revenue enhancement, community projects, and infrastructure initiatives.

Understanding MCC Programs

For context, the MCC's compact program is a five-year arrangement that centers on poverty reduction and economic growth. On the other hand, a threshold program offers smaller grants for countries that do not qualify for a compact. Recent legislative changes have made it possible for the Philippines to re-enter a threshold agreement post-compact. This is a first for the MCC, with Tanzania being the only other country to share this unique distinction.

Eligibility for MCC Programs

To qualify for MCC programs, countries must satisfy certain income criteria and not be under US sanctions. Performance is evaluated annually through scorecards based on policy criteria. The Philippines managed to pass half of the indicators, although it fell short in areas such as corruption control, fiscal policy, and education. The threshold program, although in its nascent stages, will necessitate the appointment of a national coordinator to collaborate with the MCC. Discussions on this front are expected to progress rapidly.

The MCC, established by the US Congress in 2004, offers financing to developing countries in an effort to stimulate growth and alleviate poverty. With this recent development, it seems that the Philippines has caught the MCC's attention once again, and the world watches with bated breath to see how this partnership unfolds.