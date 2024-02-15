Philippines' Quest for Economic Freedom: Amending Constitutional Provisions to Attract Foreign Investments

In the heart of the Philippines, a compelling narrative unfolds as key political figures and lawmakers converge on a mission to propel the nation towards greater economic freedom and prosperity. At the forefront of this ambitious endeavor are Palawan Representative Jose Alvarez and Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr., who have passionately advocated for the amendment of the economic provisions within the Philippine Constitution. Their argument is straightforward yet powerful: the path to attracting more foreign investments is obstructed by the existing restrictive economic policies, which they believe are out of step with the dynamic global marketplace.

The Call for Change

The duo's call for constitutional reform is echoed by former finance secretary Gary Teves, who emphasizes the critical need to eliminate economic restrictions in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, transport, media, and telecommunications. Teves, along with Alvarez and Haresco, points to the examples of other ASEAN countries that have successfully amended their constitutions multiple times to become more appealing to foreign capital. This trio of voices argues that the recent liberalization laws passed by Congress, although a step in the right direction, fall short of addressing the deep-rooted foreign ownership restrictions that hamper the Philippines' economic potential.

Unity Amidst Controversy

Amidst the backdrop of these calls for economic liberalization, the political landscape has been marked by a notable effort towards unity and cooperation. House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin has publicly urged the Senate to uphold their commitment to discussing the proposed economic charter amendments, highlighting the importance of respecting the ceasefire agreement between the two chambers of Congress. This plea for solidarity comes in the wake of an agreement between Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Martin Romualdez to end their squabble and collaborate for the country's benefit. Garin's reminder to the senators about their previous commitment to finalize deliberations on economic constitutional amendments by March underscores the urgency and significance of these reforms.

Legislative Momentum

The momentum for change is further evidenced by the actions of Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, who has called on senators to prioritize the amendment of the restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution with urgency and efficiency. Adding to this collective push, Senators Zubiri, Loren Legarda, and Sonny Angara have introduced Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH6), aiming to amend three restrictive provisions of the Constitution. Angara has announced plans to hold additional hearings on RBH 6 in strategic locations such as Cagayan De Oro City or the Visayan Region, signaling a broad-based effort to engage and consult with various stakeholders across the country. Amidst this legislative endeavor, Speaker Romualdez has received robust support from 30 Metro Manila lawmakers and 25 Surigao del Norte local government executives, bolstering his position against baseless accusations from some senators.

The narrative that unfolds in the Philippines today is one of determination, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to economic reform. Key political figures and lawmakers have laid the groundwork for a significant shift towards greater economic openness and competitiveness. By amending the restrictive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, the Philippines aims to align itself with global standards and attract a higher level of foreign direct investments. This concerted effort, if successful, has the potential to unleash a new era of prosperity and growth for the nation, demonstrating the power of unity and vision in overcoming the challenges of economic transformation.