Philippines President Marcos Targets Pass-Through Fees to Curb Inflation

In a bold move to combat inflation and improve the business environment in the country, Philippines' President Marcos issued Executive Order No. 41 on September 25. The order primarily targets the issue of pass-through fees imposed by local government units (LGUs) on delivery vehicles plying national roads. Such fees, including sticker fees, discharging fees, delivery fees, market fees, toll fees, entry fees, and Mayor's Permit fees, are notorious for significantly escalating transportation and logistics costs, which, in turn, inflate consumer prices.

Implications of Executive Order No. 41

In a country where the cost of doing business is often hampered by redundant and burdensome local fees, this order brings a fresh wave of optimism. Investors and entrepreneurs have long identified these local fees as major barriers to doing business in the country. The suspension or discontinuation of these fees, as strongly urged by the order, is expected to streamline business operations and ease the financial pressure on consumers.

Enforcement Challenges and Strategies

However, the enforcement of the new executive order presents a unique challenge. Due to the principle of devolution, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) lacks the authority to enforce the order. Instead, the national government is left with the task of persuading LGUs to comply. To this end, it is considering a balanced approach that could involve incentives for compliance and penalties for non-compliance.

Looking Forward

The government's commitment to this issue doesn't end here. As part of President Marcos' pledge to implement reforms across the food value chain, a review of LGU compliance with the fee suspension is scheduled for the start of the year. This step is crucial in determining the efficacy of the order and shaping the course of future reforms.