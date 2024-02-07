Philippines' President Declares Chinese Lunar New Year a Holiday: A Potential Boost for the Economy

In a significant move fostering economic and cultural ties with China and other East Asian nations, the Philippines' President, Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr., declared January 9, 2024, as a special non-working holiday in anticipation of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Responding to this, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FCI), a leading business organization, expressed its deep appreciation.

Advertisment

A Boost for Tourism and the Economy

The FCI noted that this proclamation could potentially catapult the Philippines as a preferred destination for the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. This is expected to attract an influx of tourists from China and other East Asian countries that observe the festival, thereby spurring economic growth and boosting tourism.

More than an economic strategy, this initiative also underscores the Philippines' commitment to cultural diversity. It acknowledges the rich cultural heritage of the Filipino Chinese community and paves the way towards enriching the multicultural fabric of the Filipino democracy. This move is seen as fostering unity, respect, and appreciation for different cultures within the nation.

Advertisment

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations

By recognizing the Chinese Lunar New Year as a holiday, the Philippines is poised to strengthen its diplomatic relations with China, its largest trade partner. The FCI believes that such gestures can foster regional harmony and mutual respect among Asian nations that celebrate this festival.

In a related development, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the suspension of the expanded number coding scheme on February 9 for the Chinese New Year celebration. The MMDA issued a public advisory to plan trips, adhere to traffic laws, and exercise caution while driving. The recognition of the Chinese Lunar New Year as a special holiday in the Philippines is seen as a testament to the country's commitment to economic and diplomatic collaborations.