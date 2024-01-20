Philippine Government Readies for UN Rapporteur, Emphasizing Commitment to Human Rights

The visit of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the promotion of the freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, to the Philippines has stirred the global spotlight. The Philippine government, ahead of this visit, is primed to demonstrate its commitment to freedom of expression and human rights. The optimism exuded by the government regarding the state of freedom of speech and expression in the country is palpable.

Advertisment

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) views this visit as an avenue to exhibit the country's effervescent media community and its adherence to maintaining an environment of freedom of expression. The government, through PTFoMS, reaffirms its relentless quest to cultivate an environment where individuals can voice their opinions fearlessly. This commitment is amplified by the arrangements made to facilitate Khan's meetings with key institutions, aligning with her mandate and objectives.

The DFA's Confidence in the Flourishing Democracy

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) exudes confidence that Khan's visit will spotlight the well-rooted and flourishing democracy of the Philippines. The government, through its transparent and progressive approach concerning the promotion and protection of freedom of speech and expression, expects to make a strong impression. The DFA's statement underscores the meaningful dialogues and meetings with government, media, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders as conduits for Khan to witness the country's commitment to these values.

Advertisment

The DFA has accentuated the Philippines' continuous and genuine cooperation with bilateral and regional partners, including the UN, in propagating its human rights-based development agenda and good governance. The country's interactions with various UN Special Rapporteurs and its support for international human rights mechanisms underline its dedication to upholding human rights and dignity.

Broad Representation of Diverse Voices

The government's proactive approach to Khan's visit is evident in its efforts to ensure a broad representation of diverse voices, with meetings arranged in different areas across the country. These engagements with local stakeholders and institutions reflect the government's commitment to dispelling any concerns about potential limitations or issues regarding freedom of expression within the Philippines.

In addition to government agencies, Khan has invited civil society, human rights organizations, media organizations, experts, academics, and other interested stakeholders to share information and insights on national laws, regulations, and policies regarding freedom of opinion and expression. This inclusive approach reinforces the importance of engaging with a wide range of voices to gain a comprehensive understanding of the state of freedom of expression in the country.

The preparations and statements from various government agencies portray a concerted effort to convey the Philippines' commitment to upholding freedom of expression and human rights, as well as its readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue and cooperation with international partners and human rights mechanisms. The visit of Irene Khan presents an opportunity for the Philippines to showcase its efforts in promoting and protecting these fundamental rights, while also engaging in constructive dialogue to further bolster its efforts in this regard.