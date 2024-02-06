Philippines' Perya Industry Pleads Senate for Protection Against Law Enforcement Harassment

The venerated Perya Industry of the Philippines Association (PIPA) has taken a plea to the Senate, seeking protection from alleged harassment by law enforcement officers. Perya, a traditional form of carnival intrinsic to local fiestas, finds itself at the crossroads of tradition and modern law enforcement, creating an uncertain atmosphere for those who rely on it for their livelihood.

Traditional Entertainment Under Threat

Despite possessing the necessary permits from local governments, PIPA members allege they are targets of extortion and disrespect from police and certain media personnel. Incidents of police officers ransacking carnivals and seizing earnings have been reported, along with the presence of 'bagmen,' who demand 'grease money' to permit continued operations.

The resultant fiscal strain, termed as 'non-operating expenses,' has led to a decline in PIPA's membership, threatening the very fabric of this traditional form of entertainment.

Senate Hearing: A Beacon of Hope

In a Senate hearing, PIPA requested protection and regulation for their industry, bringing this compelling issue to the forefront. Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, chair of the committee on public order and dangerous drugs, opined that PIPA members, unless involved in illicit activities, should not be subject to harassment.

Skepticism about police involvement in such incidents was expressed by Senator Bong Go, who supported dela Rosa's view. He questioned the need for police harassment, especially since the Duterte administration doubled police salaries in 2018. Go highlighted the importance of law enforcement and fair compensation for small workers in the industry, emphasizing the need for justice and equality.

Implications for Perya Industry

The plea from PIPA triggers larger questions about the intersection of tradition and modern law enforcement, as well as the role of small industries in the economic fabric of the nation. As PIPA members and the wider Perya community await the Senate's decision, the future of this traditional form of entertainment hangs in the balance.