Philippines’ Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment

Stability is a lynchpin for economic growth, business operations, and investor confidence. These truisms are thrown into sharp relief when examining the current state of foreign investment in the Philippines. A peaceful environment not only catalyzes capital inflows and job creation but also fortifies supply chains and infrastructure whilst trimming operational risks. The Marcos administration, cognizant of the significance of stability, has been making strides in neutralizing threats posed by terrorists, insurgents, and criminal syndicates to bolster the country’s security and orderliness.

AFP’s Efforts Bearing Fruit

During the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) 88th founding anniversary speech, significant progress in their campaigns against threat groups was reported. The dismantling of communist guerrilla fronts, in particular, stood out as a notable achievement. This improved peace and order situation has had a ripple effect, spurring tourism and investments.

Government’s Community Engagement

While counterinsurgency efforts continue unabated, the government has also recognized the need to engage with local communities. Addressing grievances and improving essential services are paramount for winning the support of the populace and ensuring lasting peace. This two-pronged approach of offering an iron fist to threat groups and an open hand to local communities could prove to be the winning formula for the Philippines.

Challenges Ahead

Despite these strides, the Philippines still finds itself on the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to unfulfilled action plans. The most nettlesome issue pertains to terrorism financing prosecution. Continued non-compliance risks the country’s inclusion in FATF’s blacklist, which could deal a blow to investor confidence and the nation’s credit rating. The government is urged to reassess its policy on offshore gambling and promptly address the remaining deficiencies to exit the gray list.