Philippines' NTF-ELCAC Mulls Reorganization Amidst UN Recommendations

In the Philippines, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) contemplates a reorganization rather than abolition, according to spokesperson Joel Egco. During a TeleRadyo Serbisyo session, Egco suggested a possible transition to a 'Task Force on Unity, Peace and Development' once the NTF-ELCAC's mission of dismantling the New People's Army (NPA) guerrilla fronts is achieved.

UN Special Rapporteur's Recommendations

This announcement comes in response to UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan's recommendation to dissolve the agency, a suggestion that the task force has dismissed. Khan pointed out the decrease in communist insurgency and questioned the ongoing relevance of the NTF-ELCAC. Despite the criticism, Egco indicated that the task force's work is not yet accomplished, noting the reduction of active NPA fronts from 89 to a few weakened ones. However, he acknowledged that remnants still need to be addressed.

Red-Tagging Controversy

The issue of 'red-tagging', or labeling individuals and groups as communists or terrorists, was also raised by Khan and another UN Special Rapporteur, Ian Fry. They both recommended disbanding the task force for allegedly participating in such activities. The NTF-ELCAC has denied recognizing red-tagging as a practice, but Khan urged the Philippine government to implement a policy against it due to its detrimental effects on freedom of expression and legitimate activism.

Commitment to Human Rights

Despite these concerns, Egco reaffirmed the government's commitment to the UN Declaration of Human Rights and press freedom, leaving open the possibility of abolishing the task force when its mission is considered complete.