Philippines Mourns Loss of Democracy Champion Jose 'Joecon' Concepcion at 92

Philippines bids farewell to esteemed businessman and democracy advocate Jose 'Joecon' Concepcion Jr., who passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of political activism and economic innovation. Known for his pivotal role in founding the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) and for his tenure as Trade Secretary, Concepcion's passing marks the end of an era in Philippine socio-political and business landscapes. His death has drawn attention nationwide, with notable figures and the general public paying their respects.

Joecon's contributions stretched far beyond his business achievements with RFM Corp, touching the very core of the Philippines' democratic processes. His founding of NAMFREL in 1983 was instrumental in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, notably during the 1986 snap presidential elections. As a cabinet member under President Corazon Aquino, Concepcion was at the forefront of promoting economic development and advocating for a democratized capital base. His efforts in both the public and private sectors were driven by a vision of inclusive growth and a more transparent, participatory democracy.

A Final Farewell

The public viewing of Concepcion's wake at The Heritage Memorial Park Chapel in Taguig City has seen a steady stream of visitors, from political dignitaries like former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos to business leaders and ordinary citizens moved by his contributions. His family, including his son Joey Concepcion, has expressed their intention to continue his legacy, emphasizing the profound impact of his mentorship and leadership. The wake will be open until Sunday, with a Requiem Mass scheduled for the following Monday, offering a chance for all to pay their respects.

Concepcion's peaceful passing in his sleep, as described by his family, seems a fitting end for a man who devoted his life to the service of his country and its people. His work with NAMFREL, his advocacy for business innovation, and his commitment to democratic principles have left an indelible mark on the nation.