Philippines

Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023

In a significant step against narcotics, the Philippines government seized illegal drugs valued at approximately P10.41 billion in 2023, clearing more than 27,000 barangays of drug activity. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approach, highlighting the importance of a holistic and rehabilitative strategy, is credited with driving this success. Recognizing the drug problem as a mental health concern, his administration has initiated community-based rehabilitation programs in 23 provinces, 447 municipalities, and 43 cities.

Shift in Anti-Drug Approach

With over 44,000 anti-drug operations conducted by the Philippine National Police, resulting in the arrest of 56,495 suspects, the effort is markedly less intense than the controversial and violent anti-drug campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte. This observation comes from Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, the former chief of the Philippine National Police under Duterte’s administration. President Marcos has acknowledged some abuses in his predecessor’s campaign and expressed concerns regarding the human rights situation in the Philippines.

International Criminal Court and Duterte’s Drug War

The International Criminal Court (ICC) resumed its probe into Duterte’s drug war in July 2023, citing a considerably higher civilian death toll than government data. The ICC’s estimate ranges from 12,000 to 30,000 deaths from July 2016 to March 2019, opposed to the government’s report of approximately 6,000 deaths. President Marcos, while considering whether the Philippines should rejoin the ICC, maintains that the international tribunal does not have jurisdiction to probe the killings.

Efforts to Document Drug-Related Killings

Dr. Raquel Fortun and Father Flavie Villanueva are striving to compile evidence of drug-related killings in the Philippines, with the hope of using it in a judicial inquiry. Having autopsied over 90 victims since July 2021, Dr. Fortun has discovered inconsistencies in death certificates and reports. Father Flavie, on the other hand, is assisting victims’ families by organizing exhumations, cremations, and the return of ashes.

Success of the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan Program

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) celebrated the success of the ‘Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan’ (BIDA) program in 2023, which reached 15 regions and engaged 230,000 participants in various activities and initiatives against the use of illegal drugs. The DILG collaborated with big business establishments, sports leagues, and entertainment stars to promote the program and raise awareness. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos expressed confidence in the program’s future growth as it reaches the grassroots level.

Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

