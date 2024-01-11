en English
International Relations

Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus

In an effort to fortify bilateral relations, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have extended their focus on energy, security, and defense cooperation. The leaders’ meeting at Malacaang not only spoke volumes about their commitment to enhancing ties in areas pivotal to both nations, but also mirrored their shared interests and regional security apprehensions.

Strengthening Energy Cooperation

To ensure energy security, Philippines and Indonesia have decided to strengthen their energy cooperation. The energy ministers from both countries signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation, signifying their commitment to overcome critical supply constraints on energy commodities. Both countries are major sources of minerals crucial for energy transition and hold vast potential for solar, wind, and ocean energy production.

Addressing Regional Security Challenges

Amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, the two presidents have pledged to work in tandem to address security challenges, including China’s assertiveness in the region. Their conversation serves as a testament to their continued effort to work collectively on strategic and defense-related initiatives.

Solidifying Defense Ties

Marcos Jr. and Widodo’s agreement also aims to solidify defense ties between the two nations. With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the leaders have paved the way for increased collaboration on energy transition, renewable energy, and demand-side management. This MOU not only updates the long-standing energy cooperation between Philippines and Indonesia, but also reflects the growing role of the private sector in both nations’ energy sectors.

As the world moves towards cleaner energy sources, both countries are developing policies and infrastructure to support the import and production of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The MOU’s potential benefits span across economic, environmental, and geopolitical dimensions, offering avenues for collaboration on electric vehicles, alternative fuels, and more. With this commitment, the Philippines and Indonesia aim to increase the share of ‘transition fuel’ in their respective energy mixes, while also capitalizing on their potential for solar, wind, and ocean energy production.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

