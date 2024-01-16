Philippines Grapples with People's Initiative and Constituent Assembly for Charter Change

In the Philippines, the ongoing signature campaign for constitutional amendments, also referred to as charter change or cha-cha, continues against the backdrop of discussions to convene a constituent assembly for the same purpose. House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo has dismissed speculations about Speaker Martin Romualdez's involvement in the signature drive, while former Ako Bicol lawmaker Alfredo Garbin Jr. attributes the initiative to the Albay chapter of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

Constituent Assembly Versus People's Initiative

At the heart of the debate is the question of whether constitutional amendments should be decided by the people directly or deliberated and voted on by elected representatives in a constituent assembly. The People’s initiative represents a grassroots approach, giving citizens the power to propose amendments directly. On the other hand, a constituent assembly involves elected representatives discussing and voting on the proposed changes. This has given rise to a public discourse, as the constitution forms the framework of governance and the balance of power in the country.

The Push For Economic Liberalization

Both chambers of Congress in the Philippines are pressing for changes to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, a move that has stirred opposition from some lawmakers. The Senate has put forth the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 to confine potential amendments to the economic provisions, while the House has been rallying support for a people’s initiative to amend the Charter. Critics of these initiatives argue that lifting restrictions on foreign ownership could potentially harm the nation’s heritage and economy. Furthermore, some lawmakers have criticized the push for Charter change as being misaligned with the country’s current economic issues.

Public Sentiments on Constitutional Amendments

Efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution in the Philippines are gaining traction, with a focus on lifting foreign ownership limits and protectionist provisions to enhance the country's competitiveness. This Constitution, which has been in place for nearly four decades without any amendments, is seen by some as needing to be updated to reflect modern times. However, these potential changes are generating both excitement and concerns, with critics apprehensive about far-reaching changes beyond the economic agenda. Despite congressional support for a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution, organizers of a controversial people's initiative continue their push for Charter change. Former legislator Alfredo Garbin Jr, head of the group Movants of People's Initiative, maintains the importance of the people's initiative despite Senate resolutions advocating a constituent assembly.