Philippines’ DSWD Restarts Issuance of Guarantee Letters, Suspends Cash Assistance

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Philippines, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has announced the reinstatement of the issuance of guarantee letters (GLs) under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. This move, effective from January 2, 2024, aims to safeguard the interests of service providers, notably hospitals, by assuring them of payment from the DSWD for the services rendered to beneficiaries in crisis. The monetary aid through these GLs can span between PHP 10,000 to PHP 150,000 per individual.

Temporary Suspension of Cash Assistance

Alongside the revival of GL issuance, the DSWD has put a temporary halt on the distribution of outright cash assistance. This suspension aligns with the regulations set forth by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and adheres to the prevailing legal framework. The pause in cash assistance is attributed to the DSWD’s anticipation of funds from the General Appropriations Act, which serves as the primary source for AICS funding.

A Year of Achievements and Plans for the Future

President Marcos Jr. welcomed the year 2024 with reflections on the significant milestones of 2023, including the construction of specialty centers, classrooms, and cold chain facilities along with the completion of water supply projects. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing efficient and fast services to the Filipino people and the continuity of government programs such as TUPAD, AICS, and MAIP to bolster Filipino workers. Looking forward, the government’s New Year’s resolution remains focused on extending quality service to the Filipino people.

Partnership for Better Healthcare

In a similar vein, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. has inked a memorandum of agreement with St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City. This partnership, under the AICS program, is designed to deliver quality health care to his constituents and ensure a more efficient provision of medical assistance to those in need.