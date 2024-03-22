Philippines Drug War Persists Under Marcos: Killings Continue Despite New Approach

Despite promises of change, the Philippines' drug war under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shows a continuity rather than a departure from the violent campaign initiated by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. This ongoing issue raises questions about the effectiveness and direction of the current administration's policies on illegal drugs.

Continued Violence Amidst Promised Reform

Under the new leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines was expected to witness a shift in tactics regarding the notorious drug war, a campaign that has been marred by accusations of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings. Marcos Jr. assured both national and international communities of a focus on prevention and rehabilitation rather than outright violence. However, recent data suggests otherwise. According to the University of the Philippines' Dahas project, the country recorded an average of 0.9 drug-related deaths per day from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, slightly higher than the daily average during Duterte's last year in office. These figures challenge the narrative of change and indicate an ongoing struggle with drug-related violence.

Shift in Execution, Not in Outcome

The nature of drug-related killings has seen some modification under Marcos. Joel Ariate, the lead researcher of the Dahas project, notes a decrease in law enforcement-related deaths, which now account for about 45% of the total, down from 70-75% during Duterte's tenure. Despite this shift, the overall number of killings remains steady, with a significant portion now attributed to unidentified groups. This change suggests a different modus operandi but a similar level of violence, highlighting the complex challenges of addressing drug issues while respecting human rights.

International and Domestic Challenges

The continuation of drug war policies under Marcos Jr. has drawn criticism both domestically and internationally. The International Criminal Court has been clear in its intent to investigate the extrajudicial killings, a move that the Philippine government, under both Duterte and Marcos, has resisted, citing sovereignty concerns. Human rights organizations argue that the core issues of due process and adherence to international human rights standards remain unaddressed. The persistence of these policies indicates a need for a more profound change in approach to truly alter the trajectory of the Philippines' drug war.

The ongoing drug war in the Philippines under President Marcos Jr. reflects a troubling continuity with the past, challenging the administration's claims of reform and highlighting the enduring issues of violence, human rights abuses, and international scrutiny. As the country moves forward, the need for a genuine shift in strategy becomes ever more apparent, calling for actions that match the promises of change.