en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippines’ DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Philippines’ DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Philippines is poised to potentially place televangelist Apollo Quiboloy on the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO), a pivotal development triggered by a Senate investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking against him. DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano indicated that such an inquiry could warrant the issuance of an ILBO, citing a precedent set during the Pharmally case.

Controversy Over Media Network Suspension

Meanwhile, Senator Robin Padilla has lambasted the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) decision to suspend the operations of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). SMNI is believed to have close ties with Quiboloy, and Padilla has branded the suspension as baseless, accusing the NTC of violating due process. Padilla has taken a step further by filing a resolution in support of SMNI, extolling its contributions in anti-terrorism efforts and combating communist propaganda.

Senate Investigation Looms

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, is primed to commence probing into Quiboloy and his religious organization, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). Hontiveros is determined to ensure Quiboloy’s appearance at the hearing through the issuance of an ILBO. She has been vocal about her intent to delve into the allegations and unearth the truth.

Former Members Ready to Testify

Adding to the brewing storm, ex-members of the KOJC have expressed their readiness to cooperate and testify during the hearing. This willingness might potentially pave the way for a significant legal showdown. On the other hand, Quiboloy’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, has expressed his disapproval of the Senate’s investigation approach, advocating for a fair legal process and challenging Hontiveros to file a formal complaint.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
50 mins ago
2024 Japan B.League All-Star Weekend to Showcase Filipino Talent
The 2024 Japan B.League All-Star weekend, a paramount event in Asian basketball, is set to add a distinctive Filipino flavor. Slated for January 13 and 14 at the Okinawa Arena, the event will spotlight a selection of Filipino imports as part of the Asia All-Stars team. This high-profile announcement was made on a Facebook reel
2024 Japan B.League All-Star Weekend to Showcase Filipino Talent
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
1 hour ago
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive
1 hour ago
Bulacan Police Arrest 46 Offenders in Anti-Criminality Drive
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
1 hour ago
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
Sariaya Bolsters Emergency Response with New Ambulances and Fire Truck
1 hour ago
Sariaya Bolsters Emergency Response with New Ambulances and Fire Truck
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines
1 hour ago
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Jolts Davao Occidental, Philippines
Latest Headlines
World News
Greenstone Residents Struggle with New Online Healthcare Booking System
52 seconds
Greenstone Residents Struggle with New Online Healthcare Booking System
The VAR Controversy: Challenging the Decision-Making Process in Football
1 min
The VAR Controversy: Challenging the Decision-Making Process in Football
World Economic Forum 2024: Global Leaders to Converge in Davos
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024: Global Leaders to Converge in Davos
Trade Kings Foundation Donates to Combat Cholera Outbreak in Zambia
2 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Donates to Combat Cholera Outbreak in Zambia
Ayatollah Khamenei Addresses Regional Conflicts, Terrorist Attack and Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Ayatollah Khamenei Addresses Regional Conflicts, Terrorist Attack and Upcoming Elections
WWE 2024: Wrestlers Poised for Major Pushes
2 mins
WWE 2024: Wrestlers Poised for Major Pushes
G-DNA Conference 2024: Re-imagining Nursing in Ghana
3 mins
G-DNA Conference 2024: Re-imagining Nursing in Ghana
Shooting Stars' Victory Breaks Winless Streak: A Relief for Coach Ogunbote
3 mins
Shooting Stars' Victory Breaks Winless Streak: A Relief for Coach Ogunbote
Doncaster Rovers Welcome Young Talent, Secure Loan Deal for Tottenham's Matthew Craig
3 mins
Doncaster Rovers Welcome Young Talent, Secure Loan Deal for Tottenham's Matthew Craig
World Economic Forum 2024: Global Leaders to Converge in Davos
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024: Global Leaders to Converge in Davos
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
43 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
60 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
3 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
5 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
5 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app