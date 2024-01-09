Philippines’ DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Philippines is poised to potentially place televangelist Apollo Quiboloy on the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO), a pivotal development triggered by a Senate investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking against him. DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano indicated that such an inquiry could warrant the issuance of an ILBO, citing a precedent set during the Pharmally case.

Controversy Over Media Network Suspension

Meanwhile, Senator Robin Padilla has lambasted the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) decision to suspend the operations of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). SMNI is believed to have close ties with Quiboloy, and Padilla has branded the suspension as baseless, accusing the NTC of violating due process. Padilla has taken a step further by filing a resolution in support of SMNI, extolling its contributions in anti-terrorism efforts and combating communist propaganda.

Senate Investigation Looms

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, is primed to commence probing into Quiboloy and his religious organization, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). Hontiveros is determined to ensure Quiboloy’s appearance at the hearing through the issuance of an ILBO. She has been vocal about her intent to delve into the allegations and unearth the truth.

Former Members Ready to Testify

Adding to the brewing storm, ex-members of the KOJC have expressed their readiness to cooperate and testify during the hearing. This willingness might potentially pave the way for a significant legal showdown. On the other hand, Quiboloy’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, has expressed his disapproval of the Senate’s investigation approach, advocating for a fair legal process and challenging Hontiveros to file a formal complaint.