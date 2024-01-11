Philippines’ DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Philippines has confirmed the concurrent progression of two significant legal developments: the full-fledged implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the granting of amnesty to certain rebel groups. DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano clarified that these processes are not intertwined and can advance without interfering with each other.

The Anti-Terrorism Act and Amnesty: A Delicate Balance

The DOJ clarified that the granting of amnesty and the implementation of the ATA are in fact mutually exclusive. This means that ongoing discussions with rebel groups do not impact the enforcement of the ATA of 2020. However, Clavano noted that the status of groups obtaining amnesty might be influenced by the full effect of the ATA if they continue to engage in acts of terrorism.

Supreme Court Rules on ATA

In a related development, the Supreme Court has approved procedural rules that will guide petitions and applications associated with the ATA’s implementation. These regulations, set to be effective from January 15, encompass orders for detentions, surveillance, asset freezes, and travel restrictions, among other measures.

Amnesty and Terrorism: A Crucial Distinction

James Clifford Santos, spokesperson for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), emphasized that the amnesty is directed at political crimes, not heinous acts such as terrorism. He pointed out that the recent presidential proclamations do not extend to terrorism. The DOJ has moved decisively, filing terrorism charges against 11 members of the New People’s Army in relation to an ambush on Philippine Army troops in May 2023, where no casualties were reported.

A United Front Against Terrorism

The NTF-ELCAC has lauded the DOJ’s actions, asserting that the ambush was an attempt to inflict death, injury, and fear, thereby shaking the foundations of the country. With the full implementation of the ATA and a clear distinction between amnesty and terrorism, both the DOJ and the NTF-ELCAC are demonstrating a firm commitment to the fight against terrorism in the Philippines.