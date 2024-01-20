Philippines' DILG Proposes Revival of Barangay Intelligence Operatives to Battle Drug Menace

In a concerted effort to stem the tide of illegal drugs in local communities, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the Philippines is championing the revival of barangay intelligence operatives. This initiative, touted as a key strategy in the fight against the drug menace, was underscored by DILG Undersecretary for barangay affairs, Felicito Valmocina, during a recent news forum.

Reviving Barangay Intelligence Network

Valmocina drew attention to the fact that the barangay intelligence network is not a new concept, but rather a reinstatement of a system that was in place in the past. He advocated that public safety officers and residents from the barangays, the smallest administrative division in the Philippines, could be potential candidates for intelligence training.

The proposed training, designed to equip operatives with the skills required for proper reporting, assessment, and evaluation of drug-related information, would be spearheaded by the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). The PDEA's recent report painted a grim picture, revealing that 7,268 barangays are still grappling with the drug problem, while 28,243 have been successfully cleared.

Proposed Collaboration for Effective Results

With the proposal awaiting approval from Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Valmocina expressed optimism about the potential impact of the program, particularly in the more than 7,000 drug-affected barangays. He stressed the imperative of fostering a climate of cooperation between the PDEA, police, and barangay officials as a means to effectively tackle the drug issue without mistrust.