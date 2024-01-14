en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippines’ Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Philippines’ Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge

Philippines’ endeavor to amend its 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative is facing a significant legal hurdle.

This movement’s challenge lies in a Supreme Court decision made in 1997, Santiago v. Comelec. Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Adolfo Azcuna emphasized that the Initiative and Referendum Act, Republic Act No. 6735, does not fully cater to constitutional amendments as it fails to prescribe the necessary form or content of a petition to amend the Constitution.

The ongoing signature campaign’s principal objective is to revise the Constitution so that Congress votes jointly on constitutional amendments and revisions.

The need for this change arises from a discrepancy that lingered when the Philippines transitioned from a unicameral to a bicameral system. Azcuna noted that this campaign could impel the Supreme Court to revisit its ruling in the Santiago v. Comelec case.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
35 mins ago
Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with 'Elesi' Performance on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of Reunion Concert
In a resounding nod to their enduring influence in the music scene, iconic Filipino rock band, Rivermaya, staged a significant return to television on the popular program ‘ASAP Natin To.’ The band’s performance of their classic hit ‘Elesi’ offered a rich dose of nostalgia, captivating the audience and sparking a flurry of excitement on social
Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with 'Elesi' Performance on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of Reunion Concert
Seven Fishermen Rescued by Philippine Coast Guard off San Joaquin Coast
1 hour ago
Seven Fishermen Rescued by Philippine Coast Guard off San Joaquin Coast
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
1 hour ago
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Metro Manila Experiences its Coldest Morning of 2024, Temperature Dips to 20.2°C
39 mins ago
Metro Manila Experiences its Coldest Morning of 2024, Temperature Dips to 20.2°C
CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey
46 mins ago
CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey
DSWD Field Office-7 Collaborates with LGUs to Aid Disaster-Affected Families in Central Visayas
51 mins ago
DSWD Field Office-7 Collaborates with LGUs to Aid Disaster-Affected Families in Central Visayas
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
5 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
10 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
18 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
18 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
22 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
36 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
38 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
39 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
40 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app