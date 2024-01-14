Philippines’ Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge

Philippines’ endeavor to amend its 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative is facing a significant legal hurdle.

This movement’s challenge lies in a Supreme Court decision made in 1997, Santiago v. Comelec. Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Adolfo Azcuna emphasized that the Initiative and Referendum Act, Republic Act No. 6735, does not fully cater to constitutional amendments as it fails to prescribe the necessary form or content of a petition to amend the Constitution.

The ongoing signature campaign’s principal objective is to revise the Constitution so that Congress votes jointly on constitutional amendments and revisions.

The need for this change arises from a discrepancy that lingered when the Philippines transitioned from a unicameral to a bicameral system. Azcuna noted that this campaign could impel the Supreme Court to revisit its ruling in the Santiago v. Comelec case.