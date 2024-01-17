In an unprecedented wave of civic participation, hundreds of cities and municipalities in the Philippines have presented their support for constitutional changes in the form of signature forms to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

However, the Comelec has issued a warning, stating that any signatures obtained illegally will be nullified, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the integrity of this democratic process.

Signatures from registered voters have flooded in from approximately 400 city and municipal Offices of Election Officers across the country, indicating public support for amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

The proposed changes include allowing all members of Congress to vote jointly on constitutional amendments in a constituent assembly, a provision currently housed under Article 17, Section 1 of the Constitution.

This initiative, driven by citizens, bypasses traditional legislative processes and offers a direct channel for the people to propose amendments to the national charter.