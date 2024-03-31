Philippines Bolsters Maritime Security, Marcos Jr. Signs EO in Response to China's Aggression

Amid increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has taken decisive action to reinforce the Philippines' maritime security framework. Through the issuance of Executive Order No. 57, the nation aims to establish a more robust defense against threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This move comes in direct response to recent aggressive actions by China in the region, highlighting the urgent need for a unified and coordinated maritime governance strategy.

Strategic Reorganization for Enhanced Security

The newly signed Executive Order marks a significant shift in the Philippines' approach to maritime security and domain awareness. By transforming the National Coast Watch Council into the National Maritime Council (NMC), the administration seeks to create a central body dedicated to formulating comprehensive policies and strategies. This reorganization aims to foster a unified governance framework, ensuring an effective response to the myriad challenges threatening the nation's maritime zones. With the NMC headed by the Executive Secretary and comprising key department heads, the country is poised for a coordinated defense of its maritime interests.

Building Resilience Against External Threats

The National Maritime Council's mandate extends beyond mere policy formulation; it encompasses the orchestration of national efforts to safeguard the West Philippine Sea. Attached to the NMC, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea will play a pivotal role in synthesizing the capabilities of various government agencies for unified action. Additionally, the establishment of the National Maritime Center under the Philippines Coast Guard's leadership will enhance the nation's capability to monitor and respond to threats swiftly. These organizational changes underscore the Philippines' commitment to defending its sovereignty and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

International Collaboration and Future Directions

As President Marcos Jr. prepares for a pivotal trilateral meeting in Washington DC with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, maritime security is expected to dominate discussions. This international collaboration, coupled with support from Japan's Official Security Assistance fund, signifies the global significance of the Philippines' maritime concerns. The recent incidents involving Chinese coast guard vessels and the harassment of Filipino scientists highlight the pressing need for a robust response to China's unlawful maritime claims. By strengthening its maritime security infrastructure and seeking international support, the Philippines sends a clear message: it will not yield to coercion but will instead pursue a path of peace, security, and stability in the region.