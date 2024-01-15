en English
Health

Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities

In a recent statement, an official of the National Security Council (NSC) of the Philippines revealed that more allies are expected to join the Philippines in its patrol activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). This comes in the wake of the United States deploying several of its vessels, including the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-71), during a maritime cooperative activity with the Philippines in the WPS.

Anticipating More Support from Allies

The official indicated that the Philippines anticipates further support from countries such as Japan and Australia. This anticipated expansion of allied support follows the recent maritime cooperative activity with the United States, which saw the deployment of US vessels and aircraft. This activity sends a powerful message to China, signaling a united front in the region.

Aspirations for Future Resupply Missions

The Philippines is hopeful about the future, anticipating that resupply missions in the WPS will proceed smoothly. The NSC official underlined the importance of these missions, particularly in critical areas like the BRP Sierra Madre and the Ayungin Shoal. As the Philippines continues to safeguard its sovereignty in the region, the role of these missions and the international support they receive remains paramount.

Looking Forward

As the Philippines continues to navigate the complexities of the WPS, the support of its allies, and the anticipation of more countries joining the maritime patrols, are critical. The commitment of countries such as the United States, and potentially Japan and Australia, sends an important signal to the international community and China in particular. With this growing international support, the Philippines looks forward to smooth and successful future resupply missions, reaffirming its sovereignty and securing its interests in the WPS.

Health Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

