Philippine Top Leadership Sees Rise in Trust and Performance Ratings: Tugon ng Masa Survey

Results from the latest Tugon ng Masa nationwide survey, conducted by OCTA Research Group, reveal a marked increase in trust and performance ratings for Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in the fourth quarter of 2023. These findings contrast with the third quarter's results, which showed a decline in ratings for both leaders.

President Marcos and Vice President Duterte: A Rise in Trust

President Marcos's trust rating rose to 76%, marking a 3% increase from the third quarter. His performance rating also saw an upward trend, jumping from 65% to 71%. Meanwhile, Vice President Duterte experienced a rise in her trust rating to 77%, up from 75%. Her performance satisfaction followed a similar trajectory, increasing from 70% to 75%.

Other Top Leaders See Positive Shifts

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Miguel Zubiri also enjoyed higher satisfaction ratings. Romualdez's satisfaction rating stands at 65%, while Zubiri's is at 60%.

Regional Variations in Trust Ratings

The fourth quarter survey, conducted from December 10 to 14 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above, also highlighted regional variations in trust ratings. President Marcos scored the highest trust rating in the Visayas (79%) and the lowest in Mindanao (69%). Vice President Duterte achieved her highest trust rating in Mindanao (99%) but experienced a significant decrease in Luzon (64%).

In terms of performance, Marcos had the highest satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon (77%) and the lowest in Mindanao (57%). Duterte's ratings ranged from 97%% in Mindanao to 61%% in Luzon.