Philippine State Agencies Hold Steady with 98% Budget Utilization Rate in 2023

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has disclosed that the budget utilization rate of Philippine state agencies held steady at 98% in December 2023, the same as the previous year. Government agencies utilized P4.344 trillion out of the P4.452 trillion released under notices of cash allocation (NCAs) from January to December 2023. This is slightly lower than the P4.338 trillion used in the same period in 2022, resulting in P107.86 billion remaining unused.

Understanding the Budget Utilization Rate

Notices of cash allocation (NCAs) are disbursement authorities issued to government banks to cover the cash requirements of agencies' programs and projects. They remain valid until the last working day of the quarter. By the end of December, departments utilized 97% of their allotments, a slight increase from the P3 trillion utilized in the same period in 2022. NCAs are critical indicators of the efficiency of government spending and its direct impact on economic growth and development.

Varied Performance Across Agencies

While some agencies, such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Judiciary, Commission on Human Rights, and Commission on Elections, reported 100-percent budget usage, certain departments lagged. The Department of Migrant Workers, in particular, reported the lowest usage rate at 39 percent. All of the Special Purpose Funds were utilized, with P1.108 trillion of the P1.110-trillion budget being used.

Improving Budget Efficiency

The DBM has emphasized the importance of early implementation of projects to address underspending and improve public service delivery. It has also indicated efforts towards digitizing processes to enhance spending efficiency. This reflects the government's commitment to expedite budget utilization for economic growth and development, and to ensure that public funds are used in a manner that directly benefits the people.