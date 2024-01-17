Philippine Senator Pimentel Probes Revival of Senate Resolution on Constitutional Amendments

In a significant development within the Philippine Senate, Senator Aquilino 'Koko' Pimentel III, on January 17, 2024, posed questions scrutinizing the revival of a Senate resolution aimed at amending the economic provisions of the Constitution. This event suggests a possible debate or concern over the proposed constitutional amendments within the legislative body, marking an important chapter in the nation's legislative discourse.

The Senate's decision to revisit the resolution indicates an ongoing discourse on the nation's economic direction and policies. The Senate leadership, led by Senate President Migz Zubiri, responded promptly to Senator Pimentel's queries, underlining the gravity with which the matter is being considered. However, the specifics of their response were not disclosed, leaving room for contemplation and speculation about the proposed constitutional modifications' implications.

Differing Views on Charter Change

Senator Pimentel's questioning of the resolution came amid a fresh push for Charter Change (Cha-Cha), which includes proposed amendments to the Constitution's economic provisions. His stance on Cha-Cha has been notable, favoring constitutional amendments through a constitutional convention (Con-Con). The move has sparked a range of responses from senators, highlighting the differing views on the proposed Charter change.

As the Senate and the House of Representatives make separate efforts to review and introduce amendments to the Constitution, concerns have been raised about opening the country's economy and land to foreign ownership. These developments, coupled with the potential division and obfuscation of the people due to Charter change initiatives, have amplified the discourse's intensity and significance. Statements from Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and former Ako Bicol party list Rep Alfredo Garbin Jr regarding the Cha-cha campaign further underscore the urgency and complexity of the ongoing debate.