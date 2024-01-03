en English
Philippines

Philippine Senator Bong Go Extends Condolences to Japan Post Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Philippine Senator Bong Go Extends Condolences to Japan Post Earthquake

Philippine Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has extended a heartfelt message of condolence to the Japanese nation in the wake of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that devastated central Japan on January 1. The senator’s profound sympathy was particularly directed towards the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity.

Senator Go Expresses Compassion and Solidarity

In his statement, Senator Go expressed sorrow upon hearing about a tragic accident involving a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft. The aircraft, en route to deliver aid to the earthquake victims, met a fatal end at an airport, resulting in the loss of five crew members. The incident added a somber note to the already distressing situation caused by the earthquake.

(Read Also: New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast)

Mourning and Recovery

In an empathetic gesture, Senator Go underscored his compassion and solidarity with the Japanese people during this difficult period of mourning and recovery. His message of unity and support resonated deeply with the spirit of resilience and community, traits that have long characterized the indomitable spirit of the Japanese people.

(Read Also: Japan Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings; Action Unfolds in Big Bash League)

Prayers for Quick Recovery

As the Japanese nation grapples with the aftermath of the earthquake and the tragic accident, Senator Go extended his prayers for a swift recovery. His message reflects a shared sense of grief and an unwavering belief in the resilience of the Japanese people in overcoming this challenging time.

Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

