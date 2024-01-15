en English
Philippines

Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
In a bid to avert a potential constitutional crisis and to improve the country’s economic policies, Senate President Migz Zubiri has filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 5, proposing amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution. The resolution, reflecting an initiative to modernize the Constitution, is targeted at addressing current economic challenges and ensuring a coherent legal framework within which both legislative houses can operate, thereby circumventing conflicts that could hinder governance and economic progress.

Migz Zubiri and the Resolution of Both Houses No. 5

The Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, has initiated an effort to amend the economic provisions of the Philippine Constitution. The Senate’s majority members have selected Senator Sonny Angara to head a subcommittee within the committee on constitutional amendments to tackle this issue. While the date for public hearings is yet to be finalized, the Senate is likely to start its inquiry into the matter in January.

Resolution of Both Houses No. 5 comes in response to a request from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and covers proposed amendments in areas such as the Public Services Act, education, and advertising. This move is seen in the backdrop of a signature campaign for charter change through a people’s initiative and is aimed at addressing concerns raised in petitions before the high court about the constitutionality of the Public Services Act.

Call for Comprehensive Approach

Political analysts and experts have emphasized the need for lawmakers to contemplate political reforms alongside easing economic restrictions in the 1987 Constitution. They underscore the necessity for a comprehensive approach to tackle economic and security threats, as well as issues related to political accountability, enabling laws, and the process of Charter change. This comprehensive approach to constitutional reform would involve considering previous attempts at such reforms and specific economic changes made by Congress.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

