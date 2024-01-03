en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program

Philippine Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III has called for an indefinite halt to the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

Initiated under the Duterte administration, the project is set to continue under the Marcos administration. Pimentel has urged for a thorough review of the program before it is further implemented.

Pimentel’s call for suspension stems from the concerns he voiced about the potential impacts the PUV modernization could have on the transport sector.

He warned that pushing the program forward despite resistance from concerned parties, such as operators and drivers, could lead to unrest within the sector.

Pimentel emphasized the potential for a vehicle shortage, increased transport fares, and the loss of the nation’s iconic jeepneys if the program proceeds as planned.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SM City Mindpro Aids Fire Victims in Zamboanga City through Operation Tulong Express

By BNN Correspondents

PLDT Home: Revolutionizing the Philippines' Digital Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Mitsubishi's TARALETS PINAS Campaign: Celebrating Filipino Spirit of Adventure

By BNN Correspondents

Zamboanga City Commemorates Late Mayor Lobregat's 20th Death Anniversary

By BNN Correspondents

Western Visayas Rings in 2024 with a Notable Dip in Crime Rates ...
@Crime · 8 mins
Western Visayas Rings in 2024 with a Notable Dip in Crime Rates ...
heart comment 0
Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Iloilo’s Cultural Diversity

By BNN Correspondents

Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Iloilo's Cultural Diversity
Hyundai Motor Philippines Previews All-New Santa Fe Ahead of 2024 Launch

By BNN Correspondents

Hyundai Motor Philippines Previews All-New Santa Fe Ahead of 2024 Launch
Philippine Government Embraces Blockchain Technology in its Digital Transformation Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Government Embraces Blockchain Technology in its Digital Transformation Journey
Philippines’ Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
AS Roma Targets Everton's Ben Godfrey in a Bid to Bolster Defence
52 seconds
AS Roma Targets Everton's Ben Godfrey in a Bid to Bolster Defence
Political Image-Building and Leadership Change: A Peek Into Modi's Rule
1 min
Political Image-Building and Leadership Change: A Peek Into Modi's Rule
Trump Appeals Against Ballot Disqualification Ruling in Maine
1 min
Trump Appeals Against Ballot Disqualification Ruling in Maine
The Hidden Risk of Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Doctor's Warning
2 mins
The Hidden Risk of Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Doctor's Warning
Real Madrid's Rising Stars: Rodrygo, Diaz, Bellingham, and Camavinga
2 mins
Real Madrid's Rising Stars: Rodrygo, Diaz, Bellingham, and Camavinga
Venezuela Asserts its Stance in Territorial Dispute with Guyana
2 mins
Venezuela Asserts its Stance in Territorial Dispute with Guyana
Oklahoma to Begin Construction of New Mental Health Facility
3 mins
Oklahoma to Begin Construction of New Mental Health Facility
Unveiling the Transcriptional Landscape of Retinoblastoma: A Single-Cell Study
3 mins
Unveiling the Transcriptional Landscape of Retinoblastoma: A Single-Cell Study
Malaysian MPs Call for Tax Exemptions for Physiotherapy and TCM Services
4 mins
Malaysian MPs Call for Tax Exemptions for Physiotherapy and TCM Services
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
13 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
14 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app