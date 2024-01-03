Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program

Philippine Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III has called for an indefinite halt to the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

Initiated under the Duterte administration, the project is set to continue under the Marcos administration. Pimentel has urged for a thorough review of the program before it is further implemented.

Pimentel’s call for suspension stems from the concerns he voiced about the potential impacts the PUV modernization could have on the transport sector.

He warned that pushing the program forward despite resistance from concerned parties, such as operators and drivers, could lead to unrest within the sector.

Pimentel emphasized the potential for a vehicle shortage, increased transport fares, and the loss of the nation’s iconic jeepneys if the program proceeds as planned.