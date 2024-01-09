en English
Philippines

Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
In a bold move that has sent ripples across Philippine politics, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel 3rd has demanded an exhaustive probe into allegations of bribery linked to a petition for Charter change, widely known as Cha-cha. It has been reported that proponents of the Cha-cha are deploying monetary incentives, as trifling as P100, along with other forms of aid, to persuade citizens and local government officials to append their signatures to a petition aimed at amending the archaic 1987 Constitution.

Unearthing a Potential Scandal

The alleged bribes are said to encompass aid from government programs such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), the Department of Labor and Employment’s emergency employment program (Tupad), and the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients program. This startling revelation has not only provoked Pimentel, but also Senators Maria Josefa Imelda ‘Imee’ Marcos and Jose ‘Jinggoy’ Estrada, causing them to voice their strong disapproval of this bribery. They underscored the imminent threat it poses to the democratic process and the sanctity of the Constitution.

A Threat to Democracy

According to Pimentel, if the allegations of public funds being used for the bribes are substantiated, graft charges could be promptly filed. Even in the absence of public funds, such practices could jeopardize the People’s Initiative, as it would not be a genuine initiative of the people, but propelled by other vested interests.

Calling for Accountability

Pimentel has suggested that the investigation could be spearheaded by Congress, the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and even non-governmental organizations. This call for accountability and transparency strikes a powerful chord, reminding us all of the core principles that underpin a democratic society. As the investigation unfolds, the world watches, eager for justice to be served and for the integrity of the Philippine Constitution to be upheld.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

