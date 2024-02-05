Philippine Senate Debates Amendments to Constitution: A Shift in Economic and Legislative Power?

In a move that could redefine the economic and legislative landscape of the Philippines, the Senate has initiated discussions on Resolution of Both Houses number 6 (RBH-6). The resolution seeks to amend the Philippine Constitution's provisions that currently limit foreign investments in public utilities, advertising, and education. The proposed amendments also aim to empower Congress by appending the phrase 'unless otherwise provided by law' to certain constitutional sections.

Senate and House: Two Chambers, Separate Discussions

The Senate is now scrutinizing these changes as a regular bill, while the House of Representatives opts for separate discussions, eschewing joint hearings. For the Senate to approve the amendments, there must be at least 18 affirmative votes out of the chamber's 24 senators on the third and final reading. If the House rejects the Senate amendments, the process would return to square one.

Debate Over the Need for Economic Amendments

Discrepancies among leaders revolve around the necessity of more expansive economic amendments to augment job opportunities and stimulate foreign investment. However, there exists a compelling push for consensus, overshadowed by the risk of an impasse. Such a deadlock could potentially lead to a people's initiative as an alternative route to constitutional reform.

1987 Constitution: A Legacy Under Scrutiny

The present constitution, instituted in 1987, is perceived by some as inadequate and inept at handling issues such as political dynasties and economic stagnation. Comparisons have been drawn with Indonesia's system, where senators are elected by provinces. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Martin Romualdez face the daunting task of reconciling divergent opinions.

Call for Adherence to Timelines and Considered Reflection

Deputy Speaker David Suarez emphasizes the need for adhering to a set timeframe for approval. Yet, Zubiri underscores the importance of careful consideration, cautioning against rushing the process. The outcome of these hearings could significantly impact the nation's governance and its ability to navigate global challenges. The discourse on these constitutional amendments, thus, remains a subject of national interest and global observation.