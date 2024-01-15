en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution

In an unprecedented move, the Philippine Senate, led by Senate President Migz Zubiri, has taken a decisive step towards re-examining the economic provisions of the country’s highest law, the 1987 Philippine Constitution. This resolution signifies a collective effort by the lawmakers to assess the relevance and efficacy of the existing constitutional guidelines that govern the nation’s economy.

Aiming for Economic Relevance

The resolution’s primary purpose is to scrutinize and potentially reshape certain economic policies embedded in the constitution. The objective is to ensure these policies continue to serve the nation’s economic interests in a rapidly evolving global marketplace. The review process is expected to involve in-depth discussions and deliberations on various provisions, including those that have direct implications on foreign investments, business ownership, and land ownership regulations.

Opening Doors for Foreign Investments

A significant part of the resolution’s agenda is to make the Philippines’ economy more open to foreign investors. By reconsidering the existing restrictions on foreign ownership of land, natural resources, public utilities, and educational institutions, the Senate aims to attract more foreign direct investments. This open-door policy could stimulate economic growth and enhance the Philippines’ competitiveness in the global market.

Addressing Protectionist Policies

Beyond attracting foreign investors, the resolution also signals a potential shift in the country’s economic stance. With a focus on revisiting the protectionist economic policies embedded in the constitution, the Senate is considering ways to provide a more conducive environment for business growth and economic development. This shift could potentially lead to increased domestic productivity, higher employment rates, and overall economic prosperity.

The Road to Constitutional Reform

This resolution is more than just a policy review; it is a critical step towards potential constitutional reform. The potential changes being considered could have a profound impact on the future of the Philippines’ economy. While the road to constitutional reform is lengthy and complex, the Senate’s decision to review economic provisions is a positive step towards modernizing the country’s economic framework to meet the demands of the 21st century.

0
Economy Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
27 mins ago
Walmart: America's Largest Grocer Navigates Inflationary Pressures
In the landscape of American retail and consumption, Walmart Inc. reigns supreme. The multinational retail corporation has etched its name as America’s largest grocer, commanding over a quarter of the country’s grocery spending, as reported by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The fiscal quarter ending in January saw a marked spike in Walmart’s market share in food
Walmart: America's Largest Grocer Navigates Inflationary Pressures
Vaccinating Livestock: A New Frontier in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
1 hour ago
Vaccinating Livestock: A New Frontier in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
1 hour ago
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
27 mins ago
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
Canada Weighs Capping International Student Numbers Amid Housing Crisis
29 mins ago
Canada Weighs Capping International Student Numbers Amid Housing Crisis
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
39 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
1 min
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
2 mins
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
2 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
2 mins
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
2 mins
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
5 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
5 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
5 mins
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
10 mins
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
36 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
39 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
43 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app