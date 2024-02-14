Philippine Retirement Authority Welcomes New CEO Roberto ‘Bob’ Zozobrado

In a pivotal move for the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado, current president of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), is set to take the helm as the new general manager and CEO. Zozobrado's appointment comes on the heels of a report submitted to Malacañang by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, detailing alleged misconduct by the outgoing CEO, Cynthia Lagdameo Carrion, during Senate hearings on the 2024 national budget. This change in leadership is expected to take effect following Zozobrado's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Feb. 15.

A New Chapter for the PRA

Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado, a prominent figure in the tourism industry, is no stranger to the challenge of promoting the Philippines as a destination of choice. As a lifestyle columnist for the Manila Standard and the president of TCP, Zozobrado brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the needs and wants of the international community. With the PRA under his stewardship, the vision of the Philippines as a premier retirement haven is poised to become a reality.

From Tourism Trailblazer to Retirement Advocate

Zozobrado's appointment signals a strategic alignment between the tourism and retirement sectors in the country. With his extensive background in tourism, he is uniquely positioned to leverage the Philippines' natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality to attract retirees from around the world. Zozobrado's predecessor, Cynthia Lagdameo Carrion, faced criticism during the Senate hearings on the 2024 national budget, leading to her replacement. Zozobrado's appointment marks a fresh start for the PRA, as it seeks to enhance its services and promote the country as an ideal retirement destination.

A Seamless Transition and a Promising Future

Upon assuming leadership of the PRA, Zozobrado is expected to resign from his current posts in the private sector. This move ensures a seamless transition and allows him to focus exclusively on his new role. With his swearing-in scheduled for Feb. 15, the PRA is on the cusp of an exciting new chapter. As the agency tasked with promoting the Philippines as a retirement haven, the PRA's mission is more vital than ever. With Zozobrado at the helm, the country is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing trend of retirees seeking new horizons.

As Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado prepares to take the reins of the Philippine Retirement Authority, the future looks promising for the country's retirement sector. By harnessing the power of tourism and building on the PRA's existing programs, Zozobrado is poised to create a retirement haven that caters to the diverse needs of retirees from around the world. With his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to promoting the Philippines, Zozobrado is set to usher in a new era of growth and prosperity for the nation's retirement industry.