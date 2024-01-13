en English
Philippines

Philippine PUV Modernization Program: Doubts Over LTFRB’s Preparedness

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Philippine PUV Modernization Program: Doubts Over LTFRB's Preparedness

In the Philippines, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) readiness to implement the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) has come under scrutiny. Agustina Pancho, a leading figure in the House of Representatives committee on transportation, has expressed doubt over LTFRB’s preparedness. She cites a glaring lack of consultation with jeepney drivers and operators and insufficient information dissemination as major concerns.

The Controversial Consolidation

The PUVMP mandates individual operators to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations. This move is intended to streamline bank loan processing for acquiring modernized public utility vehicles. However, this consolidation has triggered a ripple of issues. A striking example is Philip Burata, a driver-operator who lost ownership and management rights of his jeepney after consolidation.

Some drivers have even faced legal action. For instance, they were slapped with carnapping charges after their vehicles were forcibly taken by a corporation they joined. Amid this tumult, the LTFRB has conceded to lawmakers’ pressure to review the program’s implementation.

Job and Business Losses: A Cause for Alarm

The modernization program, despite its noble intent of replacing old vehicles with safer, environmentally friendly alternatives, has been derided by transport groups. They fear the initiative could be a harbinger of job and business losses. The program’s additional components—new route planning criteria, vehicle and driver standards, and financial assistance and subsidies for vehicle purchase—have not assuaged these concerns.

The December 31, 2023, deadline for franchise consolidation has further fueled dissent. Transport groups have staged protests and strikes, voicing their demand to scrap not only the deadline but the entire modernization program.

Human Rights and Fares: The Other Side of the Coin

The Commission of Human Rights has expressed concern over the financial burden the PUVMP could impose on drivers and operators. Proposals have been floated to hike jeepney fares to counterbalance these expenses. Despite the government’s measures to assist affected drivers and operators, the number of consolidated PUVs remains low.

As the nation navigates this turbulent transition, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is being implored to re-evaluate the program. The call takes into account the potential impact of the modernization initiative on the livelihoods of drivers, operators, and their families.

Philippines Politics Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Philippines

