Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle

In a significant reshuffle within the Philippine administration, President Ferdinand Marcos has appointed House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance. He succeeds Benjamin Diokno, who has returned to his former position as the Chief of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The transition witnessed an optimistic atmosphere, with Diokno expressing confidence in Recto’s abilities and stating that he leaves the Department of Finance in a better state than when he found it.

Recto’s Appointment: A New Era for Philippine Finance

With his robust background in economics and public administration, Recto is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the country’s financial landscape. His experience in various government roles and his academic credentials are perceived as an asset for the critical task of overseeing the country’s economic and fiscal positions.

Recto’s main focus will be on fiscal sustainability and economic growth, with targets to collect a staggering P4.3 trillion in taxes for the next fiscal year. His appointment has garnered support from influential leaders in the business and banking sectors, who believe that his experience, expertise, and political backing are vital for steering the country’s economy.

Support from the Senate and Beyond

Former Senate colleagues, including Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Finance committee chairperson Senator Sonny Angara, and Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis Escudero, Aquilino Pimentel III, Grace Poe, and Nancy Binay, have all expressed their support for Recto’s appointment. House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Basilan Lone District Representative Mujiv Hataman also voiced their confidence in Recto’s capabilities.

Businessman Frederick Go Appointed as Special Assistant

In another key appointment, businessman and Presidential Adviser Frederick Go has been sworn in as the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs. His appointment is expected to further fortify the administration’s commitment to economic development and investment growth in the country.