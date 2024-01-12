en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle

In a significant reshuffle within the Philippine administration, President Ferdinand Marcos has appointed House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance. He succeeds Benjamin Diokno, who has returned to his former position as the Chief of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The transition witnessed an optimistic atmosphere, with Diokno expressing confidence in Recto’s abilities and stating that he leaves the Department of Finance in a better state than when he found it.

Recto’s Appointment: A New Era for Philippine Finance

With his robust background in economics and public administration, Recto is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the country’s financial landscape. His experience in various government roles and his academic credentials are perceived as an asset for the critical task of overseeing the country’s economic and fiscal positions.

Recto’s main focus will be on fiscal sustainability and economic growth, with targets to collect a staggering P4.3 trillion in taxes for the next fiscal year. His appointment has garnered support from influential leaders in the business and banking sectors, who believe that his experience, expertise, and political backing are vital for steering the country’s economy.

Support from the Senate and Beyond

Former Senate colleagues, including Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Finance committee chairperson Senator Sonny Angara, and Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis Escudero, Aquilino Pimentel III, Grace Poe, and Nancy Binay, have all expressed their support for Recto’s appointment. House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Basilan Lone District Representative Mujiv Hataman also voiced their confidence in Recto’s capabilities.

Businessman Frederick Go Appointed as Special Assistant

In another key appointment, businessman and Presidential Adviser Frederick Go has been sworn in as the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs. His appointment is expected to further fortify the administration’s commitment to economic development and investment growth in the country.

0
Economy Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
12 mins ago
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
In the heart of Moscow, a city pulsing with an intriguing mix of thriving nightlife and the challenges of war-torn daily life, there exists a stark contrast. Beneath the chandeliers of a swanky nightclub, the rhythm of hypnotic psychedelic trance binds the crowd, and the air is laden with the sweet scent of free-flowing champagne.
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
29 mins ago
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
Hong Kong Considers Tuition Fee Hike and Transition to Universities of Applied Sciences
30 mins ago
Hong Kong Considers Tuition Fee Hike and Transition to Universities of Applied Sciences
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
15 mins ago
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Firsthand Account of Chaos and Resilience
19 mins ago
Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Firsthand Account of Chaos and Resilience
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence
23 mins ago
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
24 seconds
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
52 seconds
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
55 seconds
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
2 mins
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
3 mins
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
4 mins
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
4 mins
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
4 mins
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
4 mins
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app