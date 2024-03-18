Philippine Maritime Zones Bill Clears Bicam Review, Aims to Fortify WPS Claims

Following a pivotal legislative process, the Philippines is on the brink of enacting a groundbreaking law, the Maritime Zones Bill, which delineates and establishes the nation's territorial waters and continental shelf. Approved after a bicameral review, this legislation marks a significant step towards bolstering the country's sovereign claims, especially amidst escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Championed by Sen. Francis Tolentino, the bill aligns with the 1987 Constitution and international mandates, such as the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Advertisment

The Essence of the Maritime Zones Bill

The bill precisely defines the Philippines' maritime zones, covering internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and the continental shelf. It embodies the nation's jurisdiction over these areas and introduces penal sanctions for any violations of the forthcoming Maritime Zones Act. These penalties range from fines of $600,000 to $1 million, underscoring the seriousness of compliance. Sen. Tolentino highlighted the urgent necessity for this law, particularly in response to China's continuous territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Strengthening Sovereignty and Security

Advertisment

By adopting the Senate's version of the bill, with an amendment on the reciprocity provision, the legislation is poised for ratification. This move is not only about demarcating maritime boundaries but also about enhancing the Philippines' ability to uphold its rights and jurisdiction in the face of international disputes. The enactment of the Maritime Zones Act will significantly empower the country in asserting its claims, especially in the contentious West Philippine Sea.

Global Implications and Future Prospects

The passage of the Maritime Zones Bill signifies the Philippines' commitment to international law and order, particularly in maritime governance. It sets a precedent for how nations can peacefully assert their maritime rights and resolve conflicts. As the bill awaits the President's signature to become law, its implications extend beyond national sovereignty, potentially influencing geopolitical dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region. This legislative milestone underscores the importance of legal frameworks in maintaining peace and stability in international waters.