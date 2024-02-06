Lawmaker Advances Divorce Bill Amid Legislative Hurdles, Women's Rights Advocate

Philippine lawmaker Edcel Lagman has initiated a decisive move to advance House Bill 9349, a significant legislation seeking to legalize divorce in the Philippines. The bill, formally titled "An Act Reinstituting Divorce as an Alternative Mode for the Dissolution of Marriage," was re-routed to the Committee on Population and Family Relations, unbeknownst to Lagman. In a surprising turn of events, it was then referred to the Committee on Appropriations.

Lagman contested this referral during a plenary session, arguing that only bills containing appropriation language should be directed to the appropriations committee. He posited that any necessary funding could be addressed during the amendment stages in plenary sessions, as these hold more authority than the appropriations committee. Lagman suggested that the referral to the appropriations committee was an underhanded attempt to delay or obstruct the bill's passage.

The Philippines' Unique Position on Divorce

The lawmaker underscored the Philippines' unique standing as one of only two countries worldwide where divorce is not legalized, the other being Vatican City. He brought attention to the existence of divorce laws in numerous other Catholic nations, thereby contesting that divorce does not inherently conflict with Catholic doctrine.

Lagman emphasized the bill's profound importance for Filipino women, particularly those trapped in harmful marriages. He implored for the bill to be scheduled for a plenary debate and approval without further alterations, arguing that millions of Filipino women have been waiting for the enactment of this 'pro-woman' bill. The legislation is especially pivotal for wives who are victims of 'toxic and destroyed' marriages due to cruelty, violence, and abandonment by their husbands.